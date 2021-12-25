Review of the Year: January's highlights

Each year, The Advertiser does a month-by-month round-up of the most significant events of the year. Here's what happened in January 2021.

At the start of the year, the nation went in to a full lockdown as COVID cases and hospital admissions increased.

The number of fines given out by Thames Valley Police for breaches of COVID regulations reached 1,000.

Motorists travelling between Berks and Bucks were stopped and challenged by police, who reminded them to stay at home, and exercise locally.

To keep on top of the post-Christmas outbreak, schools closed to most pupils, excepting vulnerable children and those of key workers.

It was also announced that GCSE and A-level exams were cancelled.

Things started to look up as all Maidenhead care home residents received their first vaccine dose by the middle of January.

Mass vaccination sites opened in Slough and Marlow and a walk-in site for rapid testing opening at the old Magnet Leisure Centre.

Life rumbled on for the borough outside of COVID – with the borough's 2021/22 budget causing ongoing controversy.

Seeking to save £8million, the council proposed cuts and changes to community wardens and libraries. Boyn Grove, Sunninghill, Datchet and Old Windsor libraries were all considered for closure.

The borough also faced a backlash over proposals to introduce charges in rural car parks. This angered residents in largely rural areas such as Hurley.

Another failed suggestion was a proposal to build a bus gate in Shoppenhangers Road. Residents called the plan ‘madness’ and it was dropped soon afterwards.

More successful infrastructural changes included Maidenhead station's forecourt car park, which closed while multi-million-pound improvement works began.

January also saw the beginning of resident push-back against a plan to move from weekly to fortnightly black bin collections.

A petition fetched 2,000 signatures – but the council has stood by its guns, saying the move will increase recycling rates.