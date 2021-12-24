Real-life Mummers' play set for Boxing Day this year

08:00AM, Friday 24 December 2021
Maidenhead-based Ellington Morris will be performing its traditional Mummers' Play on Boxing Day at two locations in the Royal Borough this year.
Last year, due to COVID restrictions, the dancing group switched to a Lego version of its play, to allow a COVID-safe quirky performance, raising money for Mencap.
This year, things are back to normal with a 12pm show at the Pinkneys Arms this year, followed by a 1.15pm show at the Dewdrop Inn near Hurley.
In a story of death and rebirth, The Turkish Knight fights with St George to the death.
The Doctor and his horse bring St George back to life, helped by Jack Finney, Molly, Father Xmas and Beelzebub.
Interested viewers are advised to check Ellington Morris’ website for any last-minute changes at www.ellington.org.uk
As usual, it will be collecting donations to support Maidenhead Mencap, for its Monday club.
To donate online, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ellingtonboxingdaymummers
