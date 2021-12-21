Maidenhead student named Student of the Year

A Maidenhead media technology student is celebrating after being named student of the year at the 2021 Rise awards.

The Rise Up Academy is an outreach programme delivering broadcast engineering and technical workshops.

Its intention is to inspire, educate and inform children and young adults about the pathways and career opportunities within the broadcast technology industry.

Live Sound Technology student at Solent University, Holly Van Der Rest, was nominated by her university for her continued hard work in the Rise Up Academy.

“It means so much to be graduating into an industry where there’s an organisation that represents gender diversity,” said Holly.

“If it weren’t for the lectures and technicians’ dedication and help in finding work placements and practical experience, I wouldn’t be in the place I am today.”

Course leader Polly Hickling said: “Organisations like Rise makes an enormous difference to graduating students confidence.

“The recognition and visibility of so many women's hard work and achievements is a fantastic thing to see and celebrate.”