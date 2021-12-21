Maidenhead student named Student of the Year

03:35PM, Tuesday 21 December 2021
A Maidenhead media technology student is celebrating after being named student of the year at the 2021 Rise awards.
The Rise Up Academy is an outreach programme delivering broadcast engineering and technical workshops.
Its intention is to inspire, educate and inform children and young adults about the pathways and career opportunities within the broadcast technology industry.
Live Sound Technology student at Solent University, Holly Van Der Rest, was nominated by her university for her continued hard work in the Rise Up Academy.
“It means so much to be graduating into an industry where there’s an organisation that represents gender diversity,” said Holly.
“If it weren’t for the lectures and technicians’ dedication and help in finding work placements and practical experience, I wouldn’t be in the place I am today.”
Course leader Polly Hickling said: “Organisations like Rise makes an enormous difference to graduating students confidence.
“The recognition and visibility of so many women's hard work and achievements is a fantastic thing to see and celebrate.”
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
A number of schools across in Maidenhead and the surrounding areas have been named as top performers in Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022.
The M4 will be closed this weekend between Slough and Maidenhead for smart motorway roadworks.
It was told to take down a large marquee affixed to the external walls of the building.