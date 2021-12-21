Courthouse School singers perform with X-Factor star

Courthouse Junior School choir took to the stage at the Waterside Quarter on December 9 for a special Christmas carol concert.

Joined by previous X-Factor semi-finalist Danyl Johnson, the children Waterside Quarter sang in the season with a series of traditional carols for all the Maidenhead community to enjoy.

Residents, parents, carers and members of the Maidenhead community listened to the Courthouse Junior School choir (60 pupils aged 7 to 12) sing a selection of carols around the 20ft Christmas tree.

Then Danyl joined the children for a rendition of Silent Night. Guests were then treated to mince pies and hot chocolate courtesy of Maidenhead’s Bakedd.

Danyl Johnson said: “The children sang beautifully and I really think together we bought the Christmas spirit to Maidenhead.

Nick Hart, executive headteacher at Courthouse, said: “Our families have a wonderful community spirit and it is the perfect time of year to bring people together.

“It's been a while since the choir have had the chance to perform in front of an audience, so they were all very excited to bring joy to our town.”

The Waterside Quarter is a development by Shanly Homes. Courthouse Junior School has also recently secured a pledge from Shanly’ charitable arm, the Shanly Foundation.

The £6,000 pledge will be used to secure a new minibus for the school for the next 30 months, during which time the school will be raising funds to extend the lease for another 30 months.