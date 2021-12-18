Trees removed from Maidenhead waterways

An expert team of chainsaw-wielding volunteers spent the weekend clearing blockages from an important part of Maidenhead’s waterways.

The Inland Waterways Association’s Waterways Recovery Group (WRG) cleared blockages in the southern section of Bray Cut over the course of two days.

A number of large trees had fallen across the channel, blocking the flow and accumulating debris, causing water levels upstream to rise and creating a flood risk.

An ecologist advised on appropriate precautions to minimise disturbance to wildlife and the adjoining habitats.

The team worked from the banks, on boats and a floating platform provided by Friends of Maidenhead Waterways (FoMW).

FoMW event coordinator Ian Caird said: “The WRG team did a fantastic job in difficult conditions, removing some huge trees.

"The use of the farmer’s tractor to haul out the really large trunks was a bonus. We hope WRG can join us again to continue this essential work on the waterway.”

Removed branches were cut and stacked to create habitat piles on the banks.

Bray Cut was enlarged in the 1960s for flood protection purposes and the underlying channel remains 14-15m wide.

The newly restored town centre waterway channel joins Bray Cut at Green Lane and has a public right of navigation.