Cards charity hopes for last-minute gift shoppers

08:00AM, Sunday 19 December 2021
A non-profit pop-up shop that raises money for charity is in the final few weeks of raising ‘vital’ funds before the festive trading season ends.
Cards for Good Causes is a not-for-profit organisation which has raised more than £40million for charity over the last 10 years.
The shop sells a wide range of charity Christmas cards for charities including RNLI, Alzheimer’s Society, Parkinson’s UK and Cancer Research UK. It also sells stocking fillers, gift wrap and tableware.
As a not-for-profit, it keeps operating costs at a minimum and gives all profit back to the charities it partners with.
Wisia Sokol, shop manager, said: “We have loved being here this year and seeing the community enjoy the Christmas pop-up shop.
“It really is so lovely and festive and has that Christmas Market feel to it.
“We have so many beautiful, small gifts and stocking fillers with most under £10.
“Every purchase helps to raise much-needed funds for charity and we have had incredible support from the local community so far. Do come and find us in Maidenhead Library.”
