BCA earns prize for most sponsors for Santa Fun Run

Students at Berkshire College of Agriculture ran a series of fundraising events for charity this week.

The BCA pupils raised funds for Alzheimers Dementia Support (ADS) through a number of on-campus sponsored walks and other fun activities and competitions.

On Friday, Nysa Harris, director of operations at the charity, was on-site to hand out medals and prizes, as well as receive a cheque for all the funds raised.

One of the major fundraisers was the Santa Fun Run, whereby students walked or ran a 5km route.

More than 240 walkers (and two Shetland ponies) travelled in year-group batches around the 400-acre campus BCA campus.

The college had the highest number of participants of all schools and colleges taking part.

Maidenhead chartered accountants, Craufurd Hale, provided a £500 prize.

Sharon Chatyoka, dementia lead and level 2 health and social care lecturer at BCA, said:

“We have currently raised £630.01 from a Santa Festive Fun Walk over a five-day period with students and staff from different courses getting involved and dressing up for the occasion.”

Fundraising is continuing in the New Year with an ‘unloved Christmas present’ tombola with donations from students and staff.