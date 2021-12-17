Public notices: Maidenhead vaccine company makes improvements

In the public notices this week, there are two significant planning applications – to build a roof terrace in a vaccine company’s offices and to create plots for self-build housing.

Licensing

The Royal Borough will be publishing its Gambling Act 2005 statement of principles on New Year’s Day.

The statement is published every three years and will come into force at the end of January.

The Gambling Act has three main objectives: preventing gambling from being a source of crime or disorder; ensuring that gambling is conducted in a fair and open way; and protecting children and other vulnerable persons from being harmed by gambling.

The Royal Borough is responsible for licensing premises where gambling takes place and for gaming machines on premises which are already licensed for

alcohol.

Planning

A medical research company in Maidenhead is seeking to improve the quality of office accommodation at its offices.

Sanofi Pasteur MSD is a company dedicated to vaccines. It is a two-storey block with a basement based at Mallards Reach, Bridge Avenue.

It has put forward an application to install a roof terrace on the southern forecourt. It also proposed to make alterations to the basement to provide shower facilities.

Representatives Daniel Watney says the ‘relatively minor scale’ of the roof terrace, alongside proposed perimeter screening, mean that potential noise disturbance is ‘likely to be minimal.’

It adds that there will be 'no direct overlooking' of any neighbouring residential properties by the terrace.

A further application has been put forward for four serviced plots for self-build and custom housebuilding in Sturt Green.

Each plot is planned to be sufficient size to allow for vehicle parking, garden space and bin storage.

This flexible scheme is intended to enable purchasers to design and build a home which best suits their needs. Every home will be considered through future separate planning applications in due course.

The applicant’s representatives, Tetlow King, said there is ‘a demonstrable need’ and statutory duty for local authorities to provide self-build and custom housebuilding plots.

