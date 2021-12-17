Maidenhead film producer chosen for prestigious BAFTA scheme

A Maidenhead-based film producer has been accepted on to a prestigious BAFTA scheme which showcases the best British talent in the industry.

Rajita Shah, from Frances Avenue, was recognised with her debut producer role on Love Sarah, a romantic comedy which sold to more than 60 countries.

The ‘BAFTA Breakthrough’ scheme, which is supported by streaming service Netflix, saw British participants selected by a global jury, with each offered development opportunities in the UK, China, India and the US.

Under her production company Miraj Films, Rajita is now finalising the completion of her next film venture – Let Us Play, which she hopes to release in time for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023.

This is the true story of 19-year-old Patricia Gregory, who fought against the FA to revoke a law that had banned women’s football for 50 years.

The Riverside resident also has the rights for two other films – an adaptation of the emotive guide dog autobiography Kika and Me; and psychological thriller Our Endless Numbered Days.

Filming for Love Sarah took place just before the pandemic – but it became number one in the New Zealand box office and reached number four in the Australian charts.

It also premiered on Sky Cinema and charted in the top 10 on Amazon and iTunes.

On her selection for the BAFTA programme, Rajita said: “I was absolutely over the moon, and very excited about the opportunities it can bring for me moving forward.

“It has been a tough ride – there are not many Asian producers in the industry. I have not had a role model in my years as a producer.

“I want to tell different stories, and it is great that this opportunity can help get my stories out there.”

Rajita knew from a young age that she wanted to work in film. Growing up in a small town in India, opportunities to do so were not forthcoming but after being given a camera by her father, she never looked back.

“The thought of anyone wanting to make films was just hilarious. I had to work my way slowly,” she said.

“That has really been what has carried me through my whole life – whatever I did, I had to reach that goal.”

Rajita moved to Mumbai at 16 to pursue her dream, before studying at the School of Visual Arts in the USA.

Rajita was one of only two Indian people in male-dominated classes, but a move to London soon followed to study a masters – and she started making films as a freelance producer before setting up Miraj Films.

She moved to Maidenhead after meeting her husband, who hails from the town, in the US, and after a brief stay in London the pair and their daughter settled in Riverside.

Earlier this year, Rajita was also named Film London Lodestar 2021 – tipping her as a future star of the industry.

“I am really keen to champion women and diversity. That is the message from my company,” she said.