Residents urged to cancel vaccine appointments rather than miss them

The body responsible for organising vaccinations in the borough has urged residents to cancel vaccination appointments if unable to make them.

As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads, the booster jab is being rolled out to younger adults. The Government is aiming to offer the booster to every adult by the end of December.

To ensure booked appointments are available at times that suit the working-age population, the Maidenhead local vaccination clinic in the Desborough Suite in the town hall has begun piloting an evening clinic.

Invitations have been sent to local patients and appointments are bookable via the national booking system.

However, on the first evening date last week, there was a significant number of no-shows.

“Unfortunately, a number of patients who booked via the national booking system did not attend their appointment,” said a spokesman from Frimley Clinical Commissioning Group.

“Because they did not cancel, those vaccination slots were not used.”

Local NHS and GP services are asking anyone who books a vaccination appointment and who is then unable to attend to contact the relevant service to cancel the booking.

“There is currently huge demand for vaccine appointments,” said Frimley CCG.

“By informing the relevant vaccination service of a cancellation, it allows us to book someone else in your place, helping to protect the maximum number of people as possible from the virus.”

If people are booked via the national booking system but are having trouble cancelling an appointment, they can call 119 for help.

“This is particularly important, as vaccination services across Frimley Health and Care, including Maidenhead, are now moving towards a booked-only appointment scheme,” Frimley CCG continued.

“This means walk-in vaccination will no longer be possible.

“People can use the national postcode sorter to find alternative walk-in options elsewhere if necessary.”

Local residents are advised to keep up to date with vaccine and booster eligibility by visiting the Government’s COVID-19 pages at www.gov.uk/coronavirus