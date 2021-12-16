Maidenhead Neighbourhood Forum publish BLP guides

Maidenhead Neighbourhood Forum (MNF) has released a series of summaries to help residents understand the technical jargon associated with the Borough Local Plan.

Covering education, transport, health, community, sport and leisure, utilities and green/blue infrastructure, the summaries are designed to help simplify the Royal Borough’s Infrastructure Delivery Plan.

Formed in 2019, MNF is a group of volunteers supported by central Government under the Localism Act 2011.

The forum has been working with RBWM to help create a Neighbourhood Plan for the unparished areas of Maidenhead.

The idea behind the Plan is to propose planning policy for residents in these areas, which exclude Cox Green, Bray and Holyport which have their own parish councils.

However, any Neighbourhood Plan must fit into the Borough Local Plan, which, upon first inspection, can be complex and difficult to understand.

As such, Andrew Ingram, co-chair of MNF, said that the forum created a series of guides to help residents understand the meaning behind ‘infrastructure’.

He added: “With the population of Maidenhead set to rise by around 40 per cent over the next 10 years, people often ask about the plans for new infrastructure to support this growth – schools, surgeries, roads, and so on.

“The golf course conversation is entirely typical of this; people say that if [the council] are going to build 2,600 new homes, which is like 5,000 new residents, people ask ‘what about the schools?’ and ‘what about the sewage?’

“There are so many infrastructure questions on this.

“The plans are to be found in RBWM’s Infrastructure Delivery Plan but it’s a lengthy and complex document, and not very easy to find.

“Some of the guys on the forum have worked out where the infrastructure development plans are and summarised them so you can actually start a conversation on these issues.

“So, the Forum’s Management Committee decided to publish these summaries, which should help people understand what is planned.”

To view the summaries or for more information, visit www.mnf.org.uk