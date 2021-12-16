Which car parks will be included in residents' discount parking scheme?

Further details of a proposed residents’ discount parking scheme in Windsor and Maidenhead will be discussed by the council's cabinet tonight.

The Royal Borough is planning to introduce one hour of free parking at six car parks at a cost of £135,000.

The local authority says the measures are needed to help entice shoppers back to the borough’s town centres.

The discount is set to cover Grove Road and West Street car parks in Maidenhead but the popular Nicholsons Centre venue has been left off.

Alma Road and Alexandra Gardens will be part of the residents’ parking discount scheme in Windsor but Victoria Street Car Park has been excluded.

Horton Road in Datchet and Meadow Lane in Eton are the other two areas covered.

The council said it has chosen the six car parks due to their popularity with short-stay users.

Residents will need to apply for a discount permit at each individual car park via the RingGo app.

Approval for each application will be handled by the Windsor and Maidenhead council to verify the address of each applicant.

It is expected that residents will be able to register two vehicles for each application with the discount available for each vehicle once per day.

If members of the Royal Borough cabinet approve the scheme during a meeting tomorrow (Thursday), it is expected to be introduced from April 4, 2022.

W Cabinet members are also due to discuss the sale of a plot of land by the Stafferton Way Link Road which is currently used for parking.

The council has agreed terms to sell the land to Absolutely Leisure to enable housing to be built there, subject to planning permission being approved.

Absolutely Leisure currently holds a long-term lease over The Arena, Unit 4 Howarth Road, which is used as an indoor go-kart track.

The construction of the Stafferton Way Link Road led to the 4 Howarth Road site being split in two.

Absolutely Leisure, a charitable organisation which provides access to children and young people with educational needs and the general public, is now looking to redevelop the other part of the site to raise funds following the tough impact of COVID-19.