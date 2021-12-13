Maidenhead golf course campaigners set for second protest on Tuesday night

Campaigners opposed to the construction of 2,000 homes on Maidenhead Golf Course are set to protest outside the town hall at 6.30pm on Tuesday night.

Supporters of the campaign are seeking a ‘Great Park’ on the golf course instead of the proposed redevelopment for housing on the site.

It follows a previous protest prior to a council meeting in November in which scores of attendees congregated outside the town hall.

A meeting had been planned to approve the Borough Local Plan on December 14, but this was delayed and then later cancelled.

The Advertiser understands that the council are considering a date of Wednesday, January 12, to approve the plan, although this is yet to be confirmed.

Tina Quadrino, one of the leading members of the Maidenhead Great Park campaign group, said: “Many local people are utterly dismayed with this plan which will see the destruction of publicly owned greenspace, including thousands of trees, especially in the light of the changes brought about by COVID-19, which has freed up more brownfield sites, and the ways communities need to prepare for climate change.

“Our council is using out of date figures for housing need in our area to justify the destruction of our greenspace, and they are doing it because they want to use the money, they will receive from the sale of the land to pay off council debts.

“By rejecting the Borough Local Plan, councillors will put a stop to plans to concrete over this green belt land in our town centre, protecting woodlands, biodiversity, public amenity and our green lung all in one go.”