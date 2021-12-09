Maidenhead resident stranded in South Africa 'won't be home in time for Christmas'

A Maidenhead resident stranded in South Africa has called for further support from the Government, believing he will not be home in time for Christmas.

Robert Kuhner, 62, said he was required to visit the country to execute a legal will to 11 beneficiaries following the passing of his mother.

After travelling to the country once it was added to the Government’s green list, Mr Kuhner said he was looking to return home on December 2.

However, on Friday, November 26, Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced that South Africa would be added to the red list from 4am on Sunday, November 28, meaning he would have to pay more than £2,500 for isolation in a hotel for 10 days.

Direct flights were immediately cancelled, and with countries across Europe closing their borders to travellers intending to transit, Robert had no way of returning home.

As countries are continually added to the red list, the retiree, who admits he is in a ‘slightly fortuitous position’ in comparison to some who may have to urgently return to work, says that hotel quarantine spaces are quickly being booked.

He is not the only Maidenhead resident to be stranded in the country following the Government's decision at the end of last month.

With around 80kg of luggage to bring home following his mother’s death, Mr Kuhner says that the cost of a business class ticket direct to the UK and hotel quarantine would cost him ‘about £10,500’.

Speaking to the Advertiser, he said: “The last time I looked you couldn’t get a reservation in a quarantine hotel until December 22.

“If you had a job in the UK and you needed to get back and you had to pay hotel costs in South Africa, you would be forced to bite the bullet and go [back to the UK].

“I’ve kind of taken a decision that the view seems to be there’s a softening on this [variant] from Governments around the world, so I’m hoping that before Christmas they will say ‘come back, you don’t have to hotel quarantine’.”

Having sought a variety of measures – including travelling home via a route with more lenient rules, going through insurance companies and the British consulate in Pretoria – to no avail, Mr Kuhner has called on the Government to support British citizens who may be in a similar situation.

“I just question, when the UK Government says ‘yes it’s a green country you can travel’, where is the support package?” he asks.

“Why should any family have to pay because the Government suddenly puts them into this situation?

“I think, like a lot of people, I’m just taking the view that I can just sit it out in South Africa for a number of weeks, but I’ll get to a time where I’ve got to wonder what I should do.”

The Government is planning to review the travel situation in the week commencing December 13, and said it does not intend to keep measures in place any longer than necessary.

It said that hardship loans would be available for those who genuinely cannot afford to pay for the managed quarantine service up front.

Commercial routes are operating which allow British and Irish citizens to return home if they wish to do so.