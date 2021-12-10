Maidenhead food service pledges a meal for every £25 on platform

A home-cooked food delivery service which originated from Maidenhead is hoping to provide hundreds of meals to those in need this Christmas.

Cook My Grub, founded by Maidonians Dinesh Patil and Shabbir Mookhtiar, has launched a campaign with Maidenhead-based Browns Community Services, an adult social care provider.

Running through to Christmas Eve, the delivery firm has pledged to deliver one home-cooked meal for every £25 spent on the platform across Berkshire.

Dinesh and Shabbir said: “It has always been our goal to support building happier, healthier and wealthier communities across the UK.

“The value that having a hearty, healthy, home-cooked meal should never be underestimated, and we hope our initiative helps those in need at what can be a particularly challenging time of year.”

As well as supporting Browns Community Services, Cook My Grub will also be donating meals to a number of other Royal Borough charities, including the Brett Foundation, People to Places, and the Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames.

To encourage more orders through the app, the platform has launched a festive offering this year, with diners able to order their very own home-cooked Christmas dinner through the platform.

For more information, visit www.cookmygrub.com