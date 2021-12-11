Foodbank shares plans to expand in the future

Volunteers and supporters of Maidenhead Foodshare gathered at the foodbank on Friday to celebrate its successes and plot its path moving forward.

About 30-40 people showed up including Foodshare volunteers, Rotary, and supportive businesses both big and small.

The organisation stressed the importance of the weekly support it receives, from the hundreds of donated meals, canned goods and fresh produce from big and small businesses.

Some of these have gone towards supporting people leaving hospital or to those with no cooking facilities.

“When they saw how well organised the foodbank is, people were astounded and impressed,” said trustee Debbie Gee.

“We have got some of the most generous people in Maidenhead. Without their support, it wouldn’t happen, any of it.”

Moving forward, Foodshare would like to be able to run more projects that reach more people, including the elderly, with donations of fresh and nutritious food.

It wants to resume its weekly community meals to combat the isolation people have been feeling since these stopped due to COVID.

The foodbank would like to do more deliveries. When it must move premises (due to the Nicholsons Quarter regeneration) it would like to have its perishables and non-perishables under one roof.

It is hoping to be able to have all its services in the new premises, including the community meals if possible.

Foodshare would like to have a private space for people to receive support if they come to the foodbank in distress.

This is happening ‘more and more’, said Debbie.

As such, it is on the lookout for a space that will provide this flexibility, particularly in COVID times – though the foodbank accepts the space is unlikely to be as large as its current premises.

The aim is to have the new place close to the town centre and well-connected by public transport.

It is also looking into moving into a ‘social supermarket’ model if possible – though this idea is in the early stages and nothing is definite.

In a social supermarket, those visiting can complete a personal shop rather than receive a ready-assembled bag of goods from volunteers.

At the moment Foodshare only has a ‘limited’ personal shop service for those that need particular items.

The idea is part of a wider ‘Combat Shame’ initiative to look into the reasons why some people are reticent to use foodbanks when they need to.

“People might not want to come to a foodbank because of the stigma,” said Debbie.

“If it was more of a social supermarket where they could do a shop themselves, even if when they get to the till they don’t pay any money, they might feel better.

“I do feel it’s the way forward. It’s something we’ve been thinking about for a couple of years and now is the time for action, as we’re going to be moving.”

Maidenhead Foodshare is currently on the lookout for those with commercial purchase experience to provide advice. It is also happy to hear any information on potential future premises.