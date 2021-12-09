Owner of award-winning Pinkneys Green garden welcomes Theresa May MP

Theresa May visited an award-winning Pinkneys Green garden on Friday after it finished top of the pile at a national horticultural contest.

The Maidenhead MP was at St Timothee in Darlings Lane to view Sarah and Salil Pajwani’s outdoor creation, which won big at the National Garden Scheme’s favourite garden competition, run by The English Garden magazine.

It won not only in the south east category but also the national one, becoming the overall champion of the awards, announced in November.

A total of 28 gardens across eight regions were shortlisted by judges, before the public voted.

Mrs May took time out of her schedule to pay a visit to the winning pair, who have arranged the garden fit for winter.

They are known for opening the garden up for ‘talk and walk’ events which raise money for the National Garden Scheme, which in turn supports nursing and caring charities.

The next event will be held on Thursday, January 13 from 10.30am-12.30pm, costing £15, where Sarah will share her secrets about how to make a garden last in the winter months.

She added that if COVID restrictions were to tighten further, the talk would be held over Zoom.

“I think [Mrs May] was particularly interested in the charitable angle and the fact that it is not just something that I do and take all the glory for,” Sarah said.

“We talked mainly about the fundraising my garden openings have done but also touched upon the importance of gardening to help counter climate change and biodiversity loss.”

Sarah also runs larger open days and sessions for groups to ensure the garden is as accessible as possible.

“I felt absolutely fantastic,” Sarah said. “I was over the moon, I still can’t believe we won the whole flipping thing.”

When asked what made her garden stand out, Sarah said that it was its ‘relaxed’ nature that most people report on when they visit.

“Try and make the garden look good all year round,” she added. “And the other thing is it is quite relaxed.

“It was just for me and my family and I wanted it to feel welcoming and understated. People who come feel like it is a garden they could create.

“It is not a Chelsea Flower Show garden, it is a real garden, and I garden it.”

Mrs May said: “It is great to see Maidenhead recognised as the heart of horticultural excellence and I am sure the entire community will join me in congratulating Sarah and Salil on this remarkable achievement.”

To book on to Sarah’s event in January, email pajwanisarah@gmail.com