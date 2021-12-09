Public notices: Plans submitted for 44-home retirement complex in Maidenhead

A retirement complex in Maidenhead and a car park expansion in Bisham Abbey form part of this week’s public notices.

Planning

An application to construct 44 retirement properties in Gringer Hill has been submitted to the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead council.

The proposals to build the four-storey building adjacent to the Craufurd Arms were first presented to residents at an online consultation in September.

Consisting of 44 flats, the development would be situated between Gringer Hill and Hargrave Road comprising of one and two-bedroom homes.

A large communal area is also included in the development, as well as 29 car parking spaces, four for cycles and a further four spaces for buggy parking.

Access would be provided for vehicles from Gringer Hill, whilst there would also be a pedestrian access at the rear of the site from Hargrave Road.

Currently, the site behind the Craufurd Arms is owned by De Beers Group, with the proposed retirement complex located on mostly open space and a disused tennis court.

The site is included in the emerging Borough Local Plan, which is expected to be approved in the coming weeks.

No comments have yet been received in relation to the application at the time of going to press, with a deadline of Wednesday, December 29, set for public representations.

Simon Broomfield, development director at Lifestory Group, which is leading the project, said: “As our plans have only just been lodged, we're looking forward to holding further discussions with officers over the coming months and are keen to work with the council as best as possible.

“Of course, our plans have been submitted at a time when the emerging local plan has highlighted that an ageing population needs to be taken into account when it comes to future new homes.

“Our application, if approved, would make a helpful contribution towards improving later living housing choices locally but we know that the homes we want to create would also generate wider social and economic benefit.”

To view the application in full, search for 21/03493/FULL on the Royal Borough’s planning portal.

A planning application has also been received to add 40 car parking spaces to Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre.

If approved, the site would have spaces for 66 cars altogether, up from the 26 which are currently available.

An access road is also proposed as part of this development.

To view this weeks public notices in full, click here.