Strike action planned at Berkshire hospitals called off

Strike action planned at four hospitals in Berkshire over NHS pay and benefits has been called off after an agreement was reached.

GMB – a union for NHS workers – has been at loggerheads with NHS Property Services (NHSPS), which is described as a government-owned company existing to help the NHS ‘get the most from its estate’.

Members of the union who work in facilities management were due to strike, with GMB saying staff were facing changes to pay bandings.

Walk-outs were planned at St Mark’s (Maidenhead), King Edward VII (Windsor), Upton (Slough) and Wokingham hospitals this week.

But yesterday (Wednesday) GMB announced that its members had voted to revoke strike action following ‘a new offer’ from NHSPS.

Asia Allison, GMB senior organiser, said: “It’s good that we were finally able to work out a deal that allows NHSPS to develop new organisational procedures, but protects our members' original NHS contracts and ultimately pay.”

A spokeswoman for NHSPS said: “We have reassured GMB that there will be no changes to their job descriptions, pay or benefits.

“All colleagues transferring into our organisation retain the right to maintain their existing terms and conditions. We welcome the suspension of the strike action.”