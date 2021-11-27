Young and old share experiences to bridge gaps

07:00AM, Saturday 27 November 2021
Men’s Matters and sixth form students enjoyed an intergenerational dialogue on Wednesday, November 17 – across an age range of 16 to 97 years old.
Students from Desborough College visited the social group for older men and both groups enjoyed the 45-minute dialogue with the aim of ‘demonstrating respect’ for each other’s lives.
The idea was to ‘promote learning when confronted with differences in personality and perspective.’
Gareth Andrews-Jones, head of the sixth form at Desborough College said: “This was a great opportunity for our students to meet, learn from and present a younger person’s perspective on a wide range of topics to some fascinating men.
“We look forward to continuing the relationship.”
