Remember When: Carry On star met Air Training Corps youngsters

1971: Carry On star Charles Hawtrey entertained members of the No. 155 (Maidenhead) Squadron Air Training Corps.

The actor attended the first cheese and wine party held by the ATC at the town hall, which raised more than £100 for the organisation’s funds.

Kip Herren, managing director of Pinewood Studios – where Carry On films were made – was a member of the squadron’s civilian committee and managed to get Hawtrey to attend the event.

1976: Singer Marian Montgomery made an immediate impact on stage as she performed at Desborough Hall.

The concert was put on to raise funds for the Maidenhead branch of the NSPCC, with Montgomery, who lived in Bray, and her vocal group giving their services for free.

The event raised about £200.

1981: A group of children from Furze Platt Comprehensive School donned bright orange jackets emblazoned with the ‘Keep Britain Tidy’ slogan and picked up 40 bags full of litter.

The children spent two hours roaming the streets of Furze Platt looking for rubbish, and were assisted by junior housing minister Sir George Young, whose son attended the school.

1991: Lowbrook Primary School had so many keen netball players that coach Linda Maher never had to field the same line-up twice.

Her policy of letting everyone have a turn paid off, with Lowbrook winning the Maidenhead Primary Schools Netball Rally.

The team had also won all nine matches of the term so far.

1996: Publicans Keith Warner and Jane Page-Warner were offering free drinks over the Christmas period – but only for drivers.

The couple, who ran the Hand and Flowers in Queen Street, Maidenhead, wanted to hammer home the anti drink-drive

message, and offered free soft drinks to designated drivers for the whole night.

Jane said: “Being publicans we want to be responsible members of the community, and with Christmas coming up, now is a good time to prove it.”

1996: Father Christmas used an unorthodox form of transport as he rocked up at Maidenhead College Claires Court Girls on a Harley-Davidson.

Santa roared up the school driveway delivering sweets and greeting the excited youngsters.