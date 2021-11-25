Public notices: Popular Maidenhead roads to be closed overnight next week

Road closures and planning applications feature in this week’s public notices.

Traffic

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has announced a series of road closures for December.

Firstly, Castle Hill and Marlow Road will be closed for three nights beginning on Wednesday, December 1, from 9.30pm to 6am.

This is to allow ‘essential anti-skid treatment’ to take place on the roads, meaning traffic will be prohibited from passing through Castle Hill between its junctions with Castle Road Roundabout and Grenfell Road.

Marlow Road will be closed between its junctions with Castle Roundabout and The Crescent.

On the same day, Cookham Dean Bottom will be closed for two weeks until December 15.

Alleyns Lane will be closed between the Bradcutts Lane and Dean Lane junctions on Thursday, December 16.

The closure, which will begin at 8am and finish by 4pm, is to allow Openreach contractors to conduct work.

Diversions will be in place for all closures, whilst access for residents and businesses will be maintained at all times.

Planning

The Royal Borough has received a planning application to demolish an existing garage in Cookham.

The replacement will be a detached triple garage with habitable accommodation in the roof space and external staircase.

This development affects the character or appearance of a conservation area whilst also affecting a public right of way.

If you wish to view or comment on any of the applications published in this week’s public notices, then you must do so within 21 days from the date of this notice on www.rbwm.gov.uk/pam/search.jsp