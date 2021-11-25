Windsor and Maidenhead council's draft budget to be debated tonight

School places, council tax and the draft budget for 2022/23 all feature in the monthly cabinet meeting at York House, Windsor, this evening.

Tory councillors will vote on next year’s draft financial budget, which will be ‘consulted upon prior to the final budget setting during February 2022’, according to a report.

The return of discounted parking, albeit not in its old advantage card form, is included in next year’s budget, although residents will see a three per cent hike on their council tax bill from April 2022.

For a Band D property, this equates to a £33 rise over the course of 12 months.

A report will also be presented to cabinet detailing the potential expansions of Larchfield, Lowbrook, St Luke’s and St Mary’s primary schools as well as the opening of a new school in Chiltern Road.

Furthermore, a financial update is expected to be heard for the current financial year.

The report notes a projected net revenue outturn position for 2021/22 at month six shows a favourable variance of £46,000.

This is mostly from Contain Outbreak Management Fund (COMF) grant funding within children’s services relating to the provision of essential Covid-19 support equating to £517,000.

The meeting will be streamed live on the Royal Borough’s YouTube channel from 7pm tonight.