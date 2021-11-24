Housing Solutions hires new executive to 'increase engagement with residents'

A new executive has been appointed at Housing Solutions in Maidenhead.

Jackie Fearon is the new executive director of resident services and community. She comes from of a background in customer service and community engagement.

This is a new role at the housing association, intended to increase engagement with residents. Jackie is also a former housing association tenant herself.

“(The phrase) ‘This will do’ is an anathema to me, we can work together to achieve more,” said Jackie. “I will be out on the ground meeting with residents face to face.

“By actively listening, I hope to understand their challenges and aspirations so we can provide services that meet the needs of local people and genuinely change lives for the better.”

A particular area of focus for Jackie will be encouraging Housing Solutions residents to work directly with the organisation through joining its engagement panels.

“Participants can have a real influence on how we develop our future homes and services,” said Jackie.