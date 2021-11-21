Maidenhead hospice launches Christmas Lights Trail fundraiser

A hospice is calling on families and businesses across Berkshire to join in with its Christmas Lights Trail this festive season.

Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, in Snowball Hill, is hoping for more homes to take part in the colourful fundraising event after a successful launch.

This year, the charity has designed a poster for people to put up in their windows to show neighbours that their festive lights are part of the trail and encourage donations.

Supporters also have the option of being added to a trail map if they are keen to impress more people with their lights.

Alexander Devine fundraiser, Kate Wright, said: “We have loved how much our local community has embraced our Devine Christmas Lights Trail over the last few years, spreading festive cheer and helping us raise vital funds.

“There’s always such a wide variety of creativity on display – from simple festive lights to spectacular music and light shows.”

Email fundraising@alexanderdevine.org or call 01628 822777 if you are interested in signing up.