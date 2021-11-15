Theresa May judges annual Christmas card competition

Maidenhead MP Theresa May visited the ‘Tiser offices on Friday to choose the winner of this year’s Christmas card competition.

The former Prime Minister had her work cut out, with 260 entries submitted by children living in her constituency this year.

Each year, in partnership with the Advertiser, Mrs May invites youngsters aged 11 and under to come up with a festive design to use as her official Christmas card – sent out to everyone from world leaders to members of the Maidenhead community.

This year’s competition had no theme, and children submitted a varied selection of designs featuring Father Christmas, Christmas trees, snowmen and even Dr Seuss character The Grinch.

Mrs May joked that judging the competition was the ‘toughest decision’ of the year and added: “Every year I’m amazed at the diversity of the cards that people send in and the imagination the children have.

“It’s been another fantastic year of entries and very difficult to choose the winner.”

A winner and two runners-up have been chosen, to be announced at a later date.