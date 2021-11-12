BCA and Alzheimers Dementia Support launch new service

Berkshire College of Agriculture and Alzheimers Dementia Support (ADS) have launched a new service providing opportunities and assistance for people of different ages.

The FABulous Service – Fun & Activities at BCA – has been built into the curriculum of the college’s health and social care level 2 students, providing them with the opportunity to build up their practical experience working directly with people with dementia and their carers.

Students work in pairs to

explore the interests each of the people with dementia and customise the supported activities for the session, which can include crafts, cooking, games, and a ‘magic table’. Tutors from BCA and staff from ADS are on hand for advice and support.

The sessions are taking place every Wednesday morning in BCA’s new Health and Social Science Building.

The entire venue has been designed to be ‘dementia-friendly’ and includes easy

access & parking, a lift, activity rooms, café, an

adapted kitchen and life-skills room as well as a private conversation room.

Carers can take some time to chat with the other carers or with the students in the on-site café. They can also have private discussions with the ADS advisors, or even take a walk on the surrounding grounds.

Nysa Harris, director of operations at ADS, said: “This is an exciting collaboration which enables the students to gain practical experience while our members enjoy time with young people and the carers have an opportunity to chat.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with how this is developing and are very grateful to the staff and students at BCA for incorporating our charity into their coursework.”

Sharon Chatyoka, health and social care lecturer/dementia lead at the college, said: “The Level 2 Health and Social Care students have been working closely with the ADS members on a weekly basis to provide a variety of activities to enrich the experience for both the students, members and their carers.”

She added that she was ‘very proud’ of the achievements so far.

Details about the charity and their services can be found on: www.adscharity.com.