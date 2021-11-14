Public notices: Road closures around Castle Hill roundabout

In the public notices this week, there are three proposed road closures by the Royal Borough.

The borough is making a road closure order on Castle Hill roundabout and surrounding roads from Wednesday, December 1, for two days.

This will prohibit any vehicle from proceeding along Castle Hill, between its junctions with Castle Road roundabout and Grenfell Road.

There will also be closures on Marlow Road (A308) between its junctions with Castle Hill roundabout and The Crescent.

The roads will be closed daily until works are finished. They are expected to finish on December 3 but road closures may continue for up to 18 months.

Roads will be closed overnight from 9.30pm to 6am the next morning.

The alternative route for westbound traffic to Castle Hill is via Marlow Road, Craufurd Rise, Gringer Hill, Furze Platt Road, Marlow Road, Pinkneys Green, A404, A4 Bath Road, Castle Hill.

For Marlow Road closures, the northbound traffic alternative route is via Castle Hill, then Bath Road, A404, Marlow Road, Pinkneys Green, Furze Platt Road, Gringer Hill, Craufurd Rise, Marlow Road.

The closures are to allow Volker Highways contractors to undertake ‘essential’ anti-skid treatment work to the carriageways.

Also set to close is part of Harrow Lane, eastbound from its junction with Queensway to the level crossing.

When in operation, the closures will begin on 8am on Monday, November 15 until 6pm on Friday, November 27.

The alternative route is via Queensway, B4447 Gardner Road, Cookham Road and Harrow Lane.

The closure is to facilitate work on a new gas connection in Harrow Lane.

The borough is also looking to prohibit drivers from making a right turn into Braywick Park from Braywick Road on Sunday, November 28.

The closures are set for 7.30am to 10.30am.

The diversion route for traffic accessing Braywick Park from Braywick Road will be via Braywick Road northbound to avoid the roundabout, at the junction of Stafferton Way, then continuing south along Braywick Road for a left turn into Braywick Park.

