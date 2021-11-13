Charity calls for winter fuel fund donations for the needy

The Lions Club of Maidenhead has launched a scheme encouraging retired people to donate any unneeded fuel allowance money to help those in need.

The Government’s Winter Fuel Payment is a payment of between £100 and £300 to help people pay their heating bills.

It is sent automatically to those on a state pension (born on or before September 26, 1955) or those on other social security benefits.

The amount of money depends on the number of people in one household who qualify for the allowance, and whether recipient(s) are over or under the age of 80.

Energy bills are set to jump by almost one third for millions of households after the price of natural gas soared to a new record level at the end of September.

Experts forecast that the energy price cap will have to rise by a further £400 when it is next reviewed by regulator Ofgem in February.

John Slater is the Lion’s Club Winter Fuel Project organiser. He said: “We’re very aware that there are people who have real trouble paying their fuel bills in the winter.

“We have been thinking about this scheme for a while – but it became clear this year that, because of the increases in energy bills, some people have to choose between heating and buying food for their kids.

“It’s a very opportune time to get it going. Not everybody wants to use (the Government’s fuel payment) for themselves but want to use it elsewhere.

“We spoke to Citizens Advice about working with them to identify cases and they were keen to get involved.”

Notification letters of Government winter fuel payments have already been sent out to eligible residents.

In the first instance, the Lions needs any donations to get the scheme started. It is also happy to receive donations from any source, of any amount.

Karen Brown, president of Maidenhead Lions Club, said:

“People of Maidenhead are always very generous and we hope to have their support and encouragement to help us carry out this very worthwhile new project.”

Donations can be paid directly to this scheme at tinyurl.com/Lionsfuel

Alternatively, contact the Lions at www.maidenheadlions.org.uk