Maidenhead remembers fallen heroes in Remembrance Day service

Maidenhead Town Hall fell silent at 11.00am this morning as residents and leading figures gathered to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in conflict.

Theresa May was in attendance as the Mayor of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead led the proceedings on Thursday morning.

Veterans who served in the Second World War were also present to pay their respects to their colleagues who gave their lives to protect their country and the freedoms we possess today.

A loud shot rang out to mark the beginning of the two minutes’ silence after The Last Post was played from the balcony of the Town Hall in front of hundreds of residents.

Mrs May said: “It was an honour to join with others at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month to remember the sacrifices made over the years by our brave servicemen and women. I was pleased to talk to some veterans and also see the younger generation from St Luke’s School come to pay their respects with their hand made wreath.

"Remembrance Day serves as an important reminder, that the freedoms and liberties we so often take for-granted today, only exist thanks to our brave service personnel who have fought and laid down their lives to defend our way of life.

"I know many across Maidenhead will also be reflecting on the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers and will be sending their own thoughts and prayers for all those currently serving our country at home and abroad.

"At the going down of the sun, and in the morning. We will remember them."

The Mayor, Councillor John Story, said: “I am pleased that following last year’s restrictions, we are once again able to hold our Remembrance services in-person.

“The Royal Borough and its community have always had a strong connection to Her Majesty’s Armed Forces and the council is pleased to have a gold award as part of the Armed Forces Covenant.”

Donations for the Poppy Appeal can be made online at https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/poppy-appeal or from a number of local businesses within the Royal Borough.