Maidenhead's 'Apprenticeshop' raises £2,500 for charity on opening day

A shop set up and run by a specialist school in Maidenhead has raised £2,500 on its first day of opening.

Apprenticeshop, which allows students from Beech Lodge School to gain work experience, is donating all proceeds to The Shanly Foundation which supports charities in the Royal Borough.

On its opening day on Friday, the High Street shop raised exactly £2,500 in the space of two hours through sales of furnishings and household items.

The store was set up by Beech Lodge to provide key retail experience for students in a ‘benevolent’ atmosphere, which helps to develop social skills in a safe environment.

Daniela Shanly, co-founder of Beech Lodge, said the opening day had been an ‘amazing start’.

She added: “It was quite scary at first, the first ten minutes we were thinking we’d like to shut the doors and run away.

“We were inundated with people, but everyone was really friendly.

“The pupils did an amazing job. The customers were impressed, they were really helpful and appreciative of the work the pupils were doing.”

Apprenticeshop is open from 1-3pm on Wednesdays and 11am-1pm on Fridays, with additional opening hours on Saturday to be announced in due course.