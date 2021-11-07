Maidenhead branch of kickstart scheme hailed a success

A number of young people have been able to get their lives on track thanks to Maidenhead’s especially effective gateway for the Government’s Kickstart scheme.

Kickstart gateways are organisations that help employers get funding to create jobs for 16 to 24-year-olds on Universal Credit who are at risk of long-term unemployment.

Maidenhead’s Chamber of Commerce is one such gateway – an intermediary that receives payments from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) to cover set-up costs for the companies involved.

It also helps match candidates with employers. The young person works in the role for six months and either stays long term or is supported to find an alternative placement.

The Chamber’s president Mike Miller and member of the executive committee Charles Henzi have been visiting job centres to interview candidates for roles on offer.

Applicants are encouraged to choose which roles they like the look of and an interview is arranged for them. They are then supported through the interview process.

Between 25 to 30 people have been placed by the Chamber.

Mike Miller’s experience working in education has helped him build a rapport with young people to help them better.

“We have almost reinvented the wheel for the DWP,” he said.

“CVs are over the top, making the candidate out to be something they’re not. These are people who can come from very difficult backgrounds.

“There’s space for all their GCSEs, whether they pass or fail. It’s an ice-breaker in an interview, if the employer can see that they took geography – they can talk about whether they enjoyed it.”

He added: “Anyone from people with good degrees to those who don’t have good GCSEs come onto the scheme.

“Coming out of the pandemic, there were lots of people unemployed who just didn’t have any confidence.

“They have the skills already, like social media experience, but haven’t realised how important those skills are.”

Some of the candidates are living in extremely challenging circumstances – such as one young man living in a care setting whose mother had taken total control of his finances and wanted him to stay on benefits rather than find work.

“We’ve had some really strange things going on and we have to find a way through that, and say, we’re here to help you,” said Mike.

“We get enjoyment from what we’re doing, we feel we’re adding value.”

Employers have said they are especially happy with the screening process, as their own screening has in the past taken up a lot of time only to end up with a candidate who is not a good fit.

The scheme is particularly suitable for small companies. One example of this is MyWorkSpot, a flexible space provider in Reform Road, which recently took someone on via the gateway.

Will Ballantyne, co-founder, said: “I only have positive things to say about the gateway – it de-risks things for us in terms of employing someone who is the right fit for what we wanted.

“We haven’t really employed anyone before, we’re a family business, so it was a great way for us to get into it. Now we have someone we can mould into the role.”

Their new recruit, Cameron White, 19, said:

“I was looking for work independently and I found it really difficult. It was all quite intimidating.

“I was looking for work in a close-knit team, so I can see the same people. (MyWorkSpot has) been great so far – it’s helping me grow confidence.”

The scheme began in October and so far it runs until December, though there are hopes to extend it and expand it to a larger age group in the future.