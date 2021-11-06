Maidenhead strongman returns to the bar for guide dog charity

A Maidenhead-based former competitive weightlifter has completed nine overhead lifts of 90 kilograms – more than the weight of an average man – for a guide dog charity.

Stewart Cruickshank completed nine lifts of 90kg (14 stone) for the 90th Anniversary of Guide Dogs for the Blind on Saturday from his home studio.

The 51-year-old has won two silver and three bronze medals over the course of three Commonwealth Games in 1994, 1998 and 2002.

Since then, Stewart retired from competitive weightlifting and now runs Zalva fitness and wellbeing studio in Fane Way.

He was asked by friend Ron Field, head of fundraising for the Guide Dogs for the Blind East Berkshire Fundraising group, if he would be willing to take on this challenge.

“This cause was a good opportunity to blow the cobwebs off my weightlifting boots,” Stewart said.

“I retired about 20 years ago, but it’s in my blood – when you’ve been competing for over 23 years, you don’t just suddenly stop.”

At the height of his weightlifting days, Stewart could lift around 165kg – more than 25 stone, or the weight of a giant panda – but 90kg is the heaviest thing he has lifted for some time.

Stewart had to complete six weeks training to ensure he could pull off the lift.

“I thought, 90kg, that’d be easy – but nine reps (repetitions) was the hard part. I started to feel the fatigue at about three reps,” he said. “But having people there supporting me helped me get through it.”

Around 25 people showed up at Stewart’s studio to support him, including two guide-dog owners and their dogs.

“It was lovely to see the guide-dog owners and hear their stories, it made it more special – their lives have been changed through getting a guide dog,” said Stewart.

“The dogs were great, too – every time I dropped the bar and it banged down, they didn’t even blink.”

So far, Stewart has made more than £1,000, with an original goal of £200 or so – £3 can pay for a microchip for new guide dog puppies, while £50 can buy a puppy-raising kit for the volunteers who look after puppies during their first year.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/stewart-cruikshank-zalva