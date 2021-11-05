Burchetts Green pupils go back in time for 'Victorian Day' at school

Youngsters at Burchetts Green Infant School took a step back in time this week as they immersed themselves in the Victorian era.

The start of the new term meant the beginning of a new subject for children at the school to study, with the Victorians next on the agenda.

To help pupils understand how previous students before them lived, staff decided to host a day full of activities from that period, with both children and adults arriving at school in Victorian attire on Tuesday.

Teachers played the part of their stern predecessors of the 1800s while youngsters learned to write using chalk.

There were also displays of Victorian artefacts including a bath and a washboard, while pupils were also shown pictures of how Burchetts Green Infant School looked 200 years ago.

Headteacher Rob Harris said the aim was to make the topic as ‘real’ as possible for his students.

“They have been enjoying it – they were quite taken aback by the sterness of their teachers, but they realised that we were all acting and playing a part,” he said.

“It is about making it as real to them so they can experience what it would have been like.”

A school trip to Reading Museum to study their Victorian collection is planned later in the term, with the next topic on the agenda – space – planned for when children return after the Christmas break.