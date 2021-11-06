Remembrance marked across Maidenhead with large poppy displays

Large poppies have been appearing on lampposts and signs across Maidenhead to remember the sacrifices made by armed forces ahead of Remembrance.

Cox Green parish councillor John Walsby and chairman Ian Harvey have been busy placing the flowers across Cox Green to ensure the area marks the annual occasion.

Without a parish church or war memorial, John said that it is the parish council’s way of ensuring it plays its part and remembers those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

About 50 poppies are being put up with Cox Green Parish Council making a donation to the Royal British Legion each year when it purchases the flowers. It has been doing this since 2014.

“It is really just to raise awareness and publicise the [poppy] appeal locally,” John said.

Large poppies have also been placed on lamposts and at All Saints Church in Boyn Hill to mark the Remembrance period.

Ward councillors Gurpreet Bhangra (below) and Stuart Carroll are behind the idea, with the poppies placed in Boyn Hill Road and Wootton Way.

“We will continue putting up poppies every year for Remembrance Day as a vital reminder to those who gave so much for our freedoms,” Cllr Bhangra said.

“We thought this was especially important and poignant to mark 100 years of Remembrance.”

Thousands of knitted poppies have also been placed on railings in nearby Marlow by volunteers. See pictures of them here.