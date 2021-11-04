Royal Borough children's services under 'increased pressure', meeting told

Councillors discussed how best to improve children’s services at a meeting this week after it was revealed the borough is dealing with ‘more families’ and ‘increased complexity’ of cases.

Kevin McDaniel, director of children’s services at the Royal Borough, said that the sector’s workforce is under pressure to cope with demand.

Presenting a report to the council’s transformation sub-committee on Tuesday, he outlined some of the challenges facing the service and a series of solutions.

“We are seeing increased complexity of cases and more families coming through our doors, increased pressure on our workforce, and increased costs in the marketplace,” Mr McDaniel told councillors.

He added that a nationwide struggle to recruit members of staff has led to the council using agency workers, which he said costs £340,000 a year more than a permanent workforce.

However, the borough’s rates within children’s services are lower than other similar authorities and the England average, Mr McDaniel said.

In order to make the service better, he said that it should make an effort to become more ‘timely’ and intervene early to prevent children from needing care at all.

More children’s homes built locally would also help, Mr McDaniel added, as well as more people coming forward to become foster parents.

He said that the borough currently has 50 foster families, which saves the local authority thousands compared to residential accommodation.

Mr McDaniel intimated that families could be offered financial incentives – such as a council tax allowance – to encourage them to come forward.

In September, the borough launched a ‘family hub’ children’s service as it looked to refocus its support to the most vulnerable young people.

The service operates from two main hub buildings, in Windsor and Maidenhead, and five smaller ‘satellite hubs.’

Council leader Cllr Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams) said at the meeting: “I think it is right that we look at a services, not buildings, approach and by doing so we can potentially release some assets that can be repurposed into providing better accommodation. It seems to be quite a sensible approach.”

Cllr Helen Price (TBF, Clewer and Dedworth East) asked if the council could better support voluntary organisations as these ‘may be the first point of contact’ for families in crisis.

She also asked if more could be done to ensure fewer children need to be referred to the services.

Mr McDaniel replied that the family hubs will aim to intervene on the most vulnerable children early, adding that he would be happy to explore extra support for volunteer groups.

Tuesday's transformation sub-committee meeting also heard how the council could restructure its council services, and transform adult social care.