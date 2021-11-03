Emanuela's bids farewell as Maidenhead restaurant changes hands

The owners of a family-run Italian restaurant have bid farewell to their beloved town centre venue.

Husband and wife Piero Mingolla and Emanuela Dei Giudici took their final orders at Emanuela’s on Sunday with the couple conceding the impact of COVID-19 meant they could no longer run their Bridge Street eatery.

But the restaurant is set to live on under the guidance of Emanuela’s waiter Stefano Correddu who will now pursue his dream of running his own venue.

He has renamed the dining spot Alghero after his hometown in Sardinia, Italy.

Piero told the Advertiser that the impact of coronavirus on the hospitality trade in Maidenhead had been the ‘final nail in the coffin’ for the restaurant, which launched in 2013.

He said: “We’d sold our house the year before COVID-19 to pay off a few debts and invest in the restaurant and when the March lockdown hit it was almost like we sold our house for nothing.

“Eat Out to Help Out helped for a short while but you go into lockdown again and it was really difficult. Emotionally it was draining for myself and my wife. I named the restaurant after her in Christmas last year. I knew in my heart that we potentially wouldn’t last long and I wanted to do something quite special to remember.”

The couple are now dedicating their time to their new brand, Pizza Addicts, which sees them cook up wood-fired pizzas from a specially adapted Land Rover Defender at public events including festivals and markets.

Piero added: “The customers have just been phenomenal. If it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t have had the restaurant.

“We’ve made so many friends over the years who have become regular customers and they are the people we will miss the most.”

Stefano’s Alghero restaurant officially starting trading under its new name yesterday (Wednesday).