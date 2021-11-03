Deadline approaching for Theresa May's Christmas card competition

The deadline is approaching for Theresa May’s Christmas card competition.

The closing date for the competition was extended to give youngsters the chance to get creative over the half-term break and entries will remain open until Friday (November 5).

The competition asks children aged 11 and under who live in Mrs May’s constituency to design the former Prime Minister’s official Christmas card for this year.

The winning card, which is personally chosen by the Maidenhead MP, will be sent to VIPs, famous faces, everyday heroes and world leaders over the festive period.

There is no theme this year – any festive entry is welcome as long as it is in the Christmas spirit.

Entries for the competition should be marked ‘Theresa May’s Christmas Card Competition’ and sent to Maidenhead Advertiser, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead, SL6 1HX.

The suggested size is A5. Designs need to be bold and bright and preferably done in paint, felt tips or crayons as coloured pencils do not reproduce well when printed.

Two-dimensional designs are preferred as glitter and cotton wool do not work when printed.

Entries should also include the full name, age and school or organisation (such as a cub or brownie pack) of the entrant as well as a parent or guardian’s name, address and phone number.

Judging will take place soon afterwards, and the winner will be announced in a future edition of the Advertiser.