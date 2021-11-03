Hundreds set for Maidenhead Swimarathon in January

Around 800 swimmers are expected to enter the Lions Club of Maidenhead’s 37th Annual Swimarathon on January 9 next year.

The Braywick Leisure Centre Pool will have 80 swimmers every hour from 7am to 7pm for one of the town’s largest fundraising events.

Swimmers of all ages and abilities are invited to take part in teams of eight, relay swimming lengths of the pool for 50 minutes.

Each year around 50 local groups, schools, sports clubs, businesses and churches enter teams which by the end of the day will have swum around 60 miles.

In 2020, the teams raised over £40,000 for a range of good causes.

Spaces are still available – the hope is to fill all time slots, with a maximum of 120 teams.

Cups are awarded to Adult and Junior teams completing the most laps; the team with the largest sponsorship; the swimmer with the most sponsors; and the team which most embodies the spirit of the event, chosen on the day by the Lions Club president.

Each team receives 50 per cent of the sponsorship for its nominated cause, with the balance being donated to the Lions Club of Maidenhead Charitable Trust.

This will then be distributed to benefit individuals and support other special causes.

Volunteers are encouraged to join the Club for a couple of hours in poolside supervision or administration.

To enter a team, call 0845 833 5973, or e-mail swimarathon@maidenheadlions.org.uk

Further details are available on the Lions Club website www.maidenheadlions.org.uk