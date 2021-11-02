Call to halt rollout of all-lane smart motorways

MPs are calling on the Government to halt the rollout of all-lane running smart motorways due to fears over a lack of information about their safety.

The M4 is one of the country’s motorways where work is being carried out to permanently convert the hard shoulder into a live traffic lane.

But a report, released today by the Government’s Transport Committee, said work should stop on every ‘all-lane running’ scheme until five years of safety data has been collected about the risks to drivers.

MP Huw Merriman, who chairs the transport committee, said: “Looking at the available evidence, Smart Motorways do appear to be safer than conventional motorways even once the hard-shoulder is removed.

“However, this evidence is also open to question.

“Only 29 miles of these all-lane running Smart Motorways have operated for over five years.

“It therefore feels too soon, and uncertain, to use this as an evidence base to remove the hard shoulder from swathes of our motorway network.”

The Transport Committee said the scale of safety measures needed to mitigate the risks of permanently removing the hard shoulder has been underestimated by the Department for Transport and National Highways.

It is now calling for the following safety measures:

Retrofit emergency refuge areas to existing all-lane running Smart Motorways to make them a maximum of one mile apart, and 0.75 miles where possible

Insert emergency corridor manoeuvre to help emergency services assess incidents when traffic is congested

Commission Office for Rail and Road to conduct independent evaluation of the effectiveness and operation of stopped vehicle technology

Starting September 2022, task Office for Rail and Road with evaluating Department's progress, particularly response times for live lane breakdowns and educating drivers on what to do.

Re-introducing the hard shoulder on existing Smart Motorways schemes is not the answer, the Transport Committee’s report added.

A spokesman for the Department for Transport said it remains ‘absolutely committed’ to making smart motorways as safe as possible and has committed £500 million on upgrades and the rolled out of Stopped Vehicle Detection technology.

A statement said: “We’re pleased that the Transport Select Committee recognises that reinstating the hard shoulder on all all-lane running motorways could put more drivers and passengers at risk of death and serious injury and that we’re right to focus on upgrading their safety, as the Secretary of State committed to doing when he became Transport Secretary.”