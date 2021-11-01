Details for Windsor and Maidenhead Remembrance services announced

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has announced the procedures for this year’s Remembrance services.

Services will be taking place on Remembrance Day (Thursday, November 11) and Remembrance Sunday (November 14).

On Remembrance Day, the council is holding a short Act of Remembrance starting from 10.55am at the War Memorial outside Maidenhead Town Hall.

The Act of Remembrance will be led by The Mayor, Councillor John Story and those attending will observe a two-minute-silence at 11am.

On Remembrance Sunday, two services will be held from 10.50am in Windsor and Maidenhead and a two-minute-silence will be observed at 11am.

The Windsor service will be held at the war memorial on Windsor High Street outside the Parish Church of St John the Baptist and will be attended by the Mayor.

The Maidenhead service will be held at the War Memorial outside Maidenhead Town Hall, and will be attended by the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Gary Muir.

Both services are organised in partnership with local branches of the Royal British Legion, who will be in attendance.

Ex-service, uniformed, and youth organisations will also be in attendance and participate in the wreath laying ceremony.

The Mayor, Councillor Story, said: “I am pleased that following last year’s restrictions, we are once again able to hold our Remembrance services in-person.

“The Royal Borough and its community have always had a strong connection to Her Majesty’s Armed Forces and the council is pleased to have a gold award as part of the Armed Forces Covenant.

“I invite all residents to attend our services if they are able to, and to join with us in remembering those who have sacrificed so much in past wars or conflicts for the freedoms that we enjoy today.

“This year’s Poppy Appeal has also recently launched, so please remember to show your support by donating towards the appeal and wearing your poppy with pride.”

Donations for the Poppy Appeal can be made online or from a number of local businesses within the Royal Borough.