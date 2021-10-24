Remember When: Palm Court restaurant recorded charity single

1986: Staff at the Palm Court restaurant in King Street formed their own mini Band Aid and sang to raise money for Live Aid.

Singing under the banner of Palm Aid together with staff from their twin restaurant in Iver Heath, the songsters took a trip to Soundmill Studios in Wooburn Common to record their tropical flavoured song.

Sandy Morrison, the general manager of the restaurants, said: “Most of us had never even been in a recording studio before, let alone made a record. But it was brilliant and everyone had a terrific time.”

1991: Campaigners against the proposed rowing lake in Dorney were preparing to hold a public meeting about the plans – with Beaconsfield MP Tim Smith in attendance.

Mr Smith was against the proposals for an eight-lane trench at Dorney Meadows, calling it ‘overdevelopment of the greenbelt’.

Others had spoken out in favour of the plan from Eton College.

1991: Woodlands Park Primary School launched its own recycling centre with a visit from the deputy mayor, Cllr Arthur Hartley, and the deputy mayoress, Lillian Hartley.

Their grandson, James Davis – a six-year-old pupil at the school – helped make one of the first deposits at the centre.

1991: Lock-keeper Bill Stacey, a well-known and popular figure on the River Thames, left Boulters Lock after 13 years.

He came to Boulters in 1978 from Eton and was due to move to Romney Lock with his wife, Jill.

He said: “I am sorry to be leaving here in many ways. This is probably the most prestigious lock in the world and I have thoroughly enjoyed the job.”

1991: Former world snooker champion Alex ‘Hurricane’ Higgins was the star attraction as Maidenhead Snooker Centre officially reopened its doors after a £40,000 refurbishment.

The Hurricane swept aside 10 club members, spending almost four hours at the table.

1996: A fly, a rabbit and a kingfisher were the winning entries in the first ever Cookham Society Junior Art Competition.

TV funnyman Chris Barrie, star of The Brittas Empire and Red Dwarf, Charlotte Briggs and Dennis Palmer were judges who made the final selection of drawings and models before presenting the prizes at Pinder Hall.