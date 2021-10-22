Take a crack at Advertiser's charity challenge

Entrants for this year’s Cracker Challenge are busy fine-tuning their teams ahead of the competition’s return later this year.

Braywick Leisure Centre is set to host the Advertiser’s charity contest on Thursday, December 9, with all money raised going towards festive lunches for community groups across the borough.

Law firm Gardner Leader is among the teams who will be pitting their wits in a range of activities including dodgeball, volleyball and a new inflatable obstacle course.

Tim Blackman, an associate at the Frascati Way company, said: “We are really excited to be entering the Cracker event in the knowledge that it supports great local causes in our community.

“Our team members have gone through a very careful application process and been selected on their specific attributes for the various games, including of course, the quiz.

“We look forward to facing off against the competition.”

The charity challenge will start at 5pm and costs £150 per team with all money going to the Cracker Appeal.

A further £60 is required to cover the cost of the buffet.

Jeremy Spooner, chief executive of Baylis Media, added: “The event is a key part of the fundraising undertaken as part of the ‘Tiser Cracker Appeal which was launched to help those less fortunate in our community at Christmas.

“It is a great way for people to come together to raise funds for local charities but also to get out, have fun and socialise with friends or colleagues.”

Please email sallyg@baylismedia.co.uk by Friday, November 5 to sign up.

You can also visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/crackerappeal to donate.