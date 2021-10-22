Climate events in full swing across RBWM during 'COPtober'

A series of events are in full swing across the Royal Borough to help people cut down their carbon footprint.

Environmental groups have been joining forces this autumn in a period dubbed ‘COPtober’, which coincides with the crucial COP26 summit on climate change in Glasgow.

More than 700 residents from various green groups are taking part in COPtober, including Filling Good and the Wilds, with advice on planting trees and draught-proofing your home.

The arrival of COPtober also coincides with the Royal Borough’s cabinet agreeing to establish a ‘Climate Partnership’ with local organisations to oversee its Environment and Climate Strategy.

This initiative will bring together private and public sector organisations, as well as community groups, to oversee the delivery of the strategy and set out the council's vision to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

On Saturday, the first of the green-focused events took place with a repair cafe at Maidenhead Library, where items such as vacuums and clocks were preserved.

While on the same day, nature group WildCookham was hard at work rewilding the Cookham Commons, in partnership with the National Trust, to help make the area attractive for wildlife.

This weekend, WildCookham will again be helping to increase biodiversity, this time via a ‘Rewilding Hedgerows’ event on Saturday, while the following weekend will see similar work happening on Battlemead Common.

Elsewhere, the Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames will be taking part in its ‘Billion Seed Challenge’ through the planting of crocuses this Saturday.

Other events planned include an environmental film showing at Norden Farm, and a climate stall in Maidenhead town centre where people can find out more about how to reduce their impact on the planet.

Zero-waste shop Filling Good, based in Maidenhead, is also showing a series of videos explaining how to live more sustainably.

Click here to view all the events taking place across the borough during COPtober.