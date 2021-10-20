Tributes paid to founder of popular Maidenhead bakery chain

The founder of a family-run bakery which kept bread bins stocked across Maidenhead, Burnham and Slough has died at the age of 76.

Andrew Bailey set up his business, Wilfred Bailey & Son, in 1970 after being inspired by his father who also worked as a baker.

Over the next three decades the company continued to rise with eight stores established at locations including Furze Platt, Maidenhead High Street, Burnham and Farnham Road, Slough.

Challenges were faced along the way such as the bakers’ strike of 1977 which left shoppers queing in their droves for loaves.

The company’s Furze Platt bakery also burnt down twice, first in 1990 and then again eight years later.

Andrew, who worked alongside his wife Angela and sister Anthea at the bakery, sold the business in 1998 with many of his staff staying on in their roles.

Daughter Heather Bailey-Cobb said: “He always felt the morning hours were the best hours of the day and they were wasted on sleeping in.

“He was an early bird in the best sense of it and in the early hours he’d be down the bakery and take out one of the vans and do the deliveries.

“It was a family-run business and he knew every member of staff and all the staff really loved him and he looked after them very well.”

To celebrate the company’s 21st anniversary, the bakery founder took all his staff for a special celebration at Frederick’s Hotel in Shoppenhangers Road.

He also dedicated his time to supporting charitable causes in Maidenhead through his work with the town’s Round Table group.

Andrew spent time living in Cornwall and Dorset after moving away but suffered a stroke in 2009.

But despite his impairment, he became a self-taught artist and revelled in creating artwork.

He died on October 1 at the Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice, Farnham, after suffering a second stroke.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation to commemorate his death is invited to support the hospice by visiting www.pth.org.uk.