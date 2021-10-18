Still time to enter Theresa May's Christmas card competition

There is still time to submit entries for Theresa May’s annual Christmas card competition.

In partnership with the Advertiser, the Maidenhead and Twyford MP is searching for the perfect design for her official Christmas card for this year.

The competition is open to children aged 11 and under who live in Mrs May’s constituency.

The winning entry is personally chosen by the MP and will be printed and sent out with Christmas wishes to people across Maidenhead, the UK and beyond.

There is no theme this year – any festive entry is welcome as long as it is in the Christmas spirit.

Entries for the competition should be marked ‘Theresa May’s Christmas Card Competition’ and sent to Maidenhead Advertiser, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead, SL6 1HX.

The suggested size is A5. Designs need to be bold and bright and preferably done in paint, felt tips or crayons as coloured pencils do not reproduce well when printed.

Two-dimensional designs are preferred as glitter and cotton wool do not work when printed.

Entries should also include the full name, age and school or organisation (such as a cub or brownie pack) of the entrant as well as a parent’s name, address and phone number. The closing date for entries is Friday, October 22.

Judging will take place soon afterwards, and the winner will be announced in a future edition of the Advertiser.