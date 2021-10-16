Remember When: Furze Platt scouts marked their 70th anniversary

1981: Cubs from across South Bucks turned out in force at Higginson Park in Marlow to take part in a seven-a-side football tournament.

Altogether, 16 teams representing packs from Marlow, Bourne End, Wooburn and Flackwell Heath battled it out in the rain.

The eventual winners, the Marlow Seeonee pack, beat the Bourne End Jubilee team by three goals to two.

1981: Scouts past and present from Furze Platt group celebrated their 70th anniversary with an afternoon of activities for the boys in the pack.

This was followed by a dance in the evening for the adults – including past members, parents, friends and helpers.

The Mayor, Cllr Arthur Jacob, and Mayoress, Flo Jacob, also called in to wish the boys well.

1986: Television personalities Tim Brooke-Taylor and Bernard Falk were auctioneers at a promises auction at Cookham Dean Village Hall.

The event raised more than £5,000 for the NSPCC.

1986: A sponsored walk around Maidenhead Thicket raised more than £2,000 for the World Wildlife Fund.

About 140 people gathered at the Thicket at Pinkneys Green to walk six-mile circuits to celebrate the fund’s 25th anniversary.

It was one of 300 walks taking place across the country.

1991: Former England cricket captain Rachael Heyhoe-Flint gave her sporting seal of approval to Newlands School’s new gym.

Mrs Heyhoe-Flint, who captained the England women’s team for 11 years, officially opened the new facility after speaking to an audience drawn from members of school sports clubs and teams, plus members of staff.

1996: Pupils of Holyport Manor School were among a group of children who took off in a helicopter from White Waltham on 10-minute flights organised by the Noel Edmonds charity, Airborne.

West London Aero Club gave Airborne free use of the airfield, and Elite Helicopters, also based at White Waltham, organised the flights.

The children got a send-off from television character Mr Blobby.