Maidenhead cancer charity CEO receives 'Woman of the Year' award

The chief executive of a Maidenhead-based cancer charity has been rewarded for her ‘inspirational work’ which ‘pushes boundaries’ after she was recognised with a prestigious accolade.

Michelle Vickers is CEO of the Head and Neck Cancer Foundation (HNCF) and has won an ‘Amazing Women Award’ through the publication Women & Home.

The annual award recognises the achievements of women whose inspirational work pushes boundaries, and changes lives.

Michelle was praised for guiding the charity through rough waters during the pandemic and focused on raising awareness of head and neck cancers through social media campaigns.

The exposure from these campaigns means that many have been educated on life-saving information regarding these types of diseases and how to spot them.

Michelle, who lives in Maidenhead and runs the charity’s operations from her Cox Green home, said: “This fantastic award means more to me than I imagined it would. I’ve been reflecting on my improbable journey and taking the time to acknowledge my achievements fully. I am really proud of myself.”

Visit www.hncf.org.uk