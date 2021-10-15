Charities urged to apply for Louis Baylis Trust grants

Good causes in the area are being encouraged to put themselves forward for a grant-giving scheme run by the Maidenhead Advertiser’s owner.

The Louis Baylis Trust (LBT) distributes grants to charities in the region each year, with 80 per cent of the newspaper’s profits going back into the Trust.

In the last round of donations in the summer, more than £80,000 was handed out to charities and organisations – many of which had struggled or faced increased demand during the pandemic.

A deadline to apply for the next round of funding is fast approaching, with a date set for Friday, November 5.

LBT trustees will then be sitting down to decide how to allocate cash, with money distributed in early December.

Trustee John Robertson said the Trust is always keen to support whoever it can.

“What we can assure every applicant is that all the trustees study them individually and then meet collectively to decide the allocations once we have determined how many we can distribute,” he said.

“There are many areas where they [charities] are doing good work in the community that need to pick up again after the lockdowns.

“I hope that next year, major fundraising events can start again and we can help tide charities over.”

Visit www.maidenhead-advertiser.co.uk/section/980/apply-for-a-grant to apply.