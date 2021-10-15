Still time to enter competition to win a tree for your school

There is still time to enter the Advertiser's competition to win a tree for your school playground.

As part of the activities organised to mark the Advertiser’s 150th anniversary, 15 trees, one for each decade of the Advertiser’s existence, are available to schools within our catchment area. They have been bought with money donated by The Louis Baylis (Maidenhead Advertiser) Charitable Trust.

The trees on offer are all native species; crab apple - malus ‘Evereste’, flowering cherry - prunus ‘autumnalis rosea’ and mountain ash - sorbus ‘aucuparia’ and are being supplied by specialists at Stubbings Nursery Ltd, Maidenhead and will be approximately 6ft tall.

They will be delivered in 12 litre pots with compost, a tree tie, stake and a plaque to mark the Advertiser’s 150th year.

Year 2 teacher Rachael McNamara from Burchetts Green Church of England Infant School will be entering the competition with her students.

She said: “My children are really worried about climate change and are excited about the opportunity to plant a tree.

“It will be great to see it grow over time.

“We have been learning about trees native to Great Britain so this fits in really well with our curriculum.

“It is good to teach the children that every little thing we can do makes a difference”.

To win a tree, all you have to do is write, in no more than 250 words, the answer to the following question;

Why do we need more trees in Maidenhead?

The competition is open to all school children in the area between five and 18 years old whose school has agreed to you entering the competition.

To enter, email your answer to the question along with your name, your age and telephone number and the name, address and number of your school to: sallyg@baylismedia.co.uk

Alternatively, postal entries, including all the information above, can be sent to: Tiser Trees competition, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead, SL6 1HX.

The closing date for all entries is 5pm on Friday, October 22, 2021. Please also include your tree preference if you have one.

Entrants must ensure the school can accommodate the Tiser Tree and plant it, which will be delivered by Stubbings Nursery at a date to suit both parties. More than one tree can be won per school.

Visit www.maidenheadadvertiser.co.uk/section/969/terms-and-conditions for our full terms and conditions.

Visit www.stubbingsnursery.co.uk for further information on the nursery.